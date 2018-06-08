My sister plans an amazing golf scramble every single year for my brother’s foundation. She gets sponsors, she gets teams, she puts in ALL the work. My only job is to show up. This year, I was given a second job. Put the signs out at the holes.

Here’s the cart they gave me, see all the signs in the back?

So, I get done and I think I am going for record time and then I see one of the workers come over with a stack of signs that had fallen out of the back of the cart I was driving.

We didn’t have enough to time so they just had to be put at the front.

I HAD ONE JOB!

Lauren Kelly-

Last week, the Golden State Warriors pulled out a 124-114 overtime victory over Cleveland in Game 1 of the NBA Finals after a bizarre ending.

The first game of the playoffs went into OT after Cleveland’s J.R. Smith apparently didn’t realize the game was tied when he grabbed the rebound of the missed second shot.

Smith decided to dribble backwards toward midcourt trying to run the clock as he didn’t notice the score was TIED…and even as his teammates pointed toward the basket, the Cavs couldn’t get a potential winning shot off.

The Warriors ended up taking advantage of their second chance, opening OT with a 9-0 run to claim the win.

Uh, oops?

So to JR Smith, who didn’t look at the score board, and didn’t realize that they needed to make a basket instead of running the clock down…which could have led their team to a simple victory, in which the series could have been closer than 3-0 right now…

YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Better luck tonight in game 4!