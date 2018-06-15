Sarah Pepper

I have been there. Someone dares you to do something and your pride says, "I can do that!". Well, this woman shows that if that dare is stick your head into a tailpipe. DON'T DO IT!

To the woman who's only job was to leave the concert and get an Uber home without sticking her head in the tailpipe of a car?! YOU HAD ONE JOB

EXHAUST-ING: A young woman endured an exhausting ordeal when she got her head stuck in a truck's oversized tailpipe at a Minnesota music festival.

Geoff

I love to play games. Specifically, I like Sudoku. I play a lot of it on my phone. Now, if you’ve ever played games on your phone, you know that when you win or lose, they hit you with an ad. I can’t remember any of the ads I’ve seen after winning a game…until recently. After winning my Sudoku game in 5 minutes and 50 seconds, here’s what the ad said:

Ummm, web sudoku? I just wanna solve some puzzles. pic.twitter.com/8G2itV7CVP — Geoff Sheen (@mrgeoffsheen) June 6, 2018

Web Sudoku. Putting aside that I'm happily married, I just wanna solve some puzzles. YOU HAD ONE JOB!

Lauren

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has, for the first time since she married Prince Harry, ventured out with the Queen as an official member of the Royal Family. After a night on the monarch's personal train, Meghan was invited to complete a series of joint engagements with her new grandmother-in-law.

The start of the trip went smoothly, but the Duchess had a moment of hesitation when getting into the car with the Queen. Meghan initially stood back to allow the Queen climb into the car before her. But she then realized they were standing on the driver's side of the vehicle and paused to ask her Majesty, "What's your preference?"

Although official protocol says the Queen should sit diagonally to the driver and go ahead of others when entering a vehicle, she is known to prefer sitting behind her driver. The 92-year-old indicated that Meghan, who was obviously quite flustered, should climb into the car ahead of her.

In doing so, the new Duchess presented her back to the Queen: another royal faux pas.

So poor Meghan, who is just an American girl trying to live out her new Royal life, who just had to know where the Queen likes to sit, YOU HAD ONE JOB!