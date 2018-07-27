You Will Have 2,184 Arguments With Your Kids This Year And Only Win Half Of Them

A new survey at SWNS Digital found the average parent has six separate arguments with their kids each day. That's 42 arguments a week, 182 a month or 2,184 a year.

But the saddest stat is you only win about 50% of those arguments. Most parents said they end up compromising a lot, just to keep the peace. Here are the ten most common things we argue with our kids about:

1. Not cleaning their plate. Over half of ALL arguments involve foods or drinks.

2. Not cleaning their bedroom.

3. Only wanting junk food.

4. Complaining that they're full after they've barely touched their food.

5. Fighting with their siblings.

6. Eating junk food before a meal.

7. Trying to delay their bedtime.

8. Homework.

9. Using their phones and computers too much.

10. Not brushing their teeth.