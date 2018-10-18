Young Bregman Fan Catches The Eye Alex Bregman's Mom

Brooke Monahan is only 9 but she is a HUGE Alex Bregman fan!

Her jersey reads, "Mrs. Bregman".

She was sporting that jersey at Game 3 and her father was sitting behind the REAL Mrs. Bregman, Alex's mom! When Brooke's mom sent him the picture of her in the shirt, Alex's mom saw it and said she wanted to meet her at Game 4.

Brooke has been a fan since she met Alex at Fort Bend Christian Academy last June.