Young Fan Struck By Foul Ball At Last Night's Astros Game

It was a scary situation at the Astros vs. Cubs game last night...a young fan was hit by a foul ball by Cubs outfielder, Albert Almora Jr.

Obviously, it's nothing anyone wants to happen when attending a baseball game, but these freak accidents do unfortunately happen.

According to ABC 13, the young fan was taken to the hospital after getting struck by a foul ball when Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. hit a line drive in the fourth inning into the field-level stands down the third base line. He immediately put his hands on his head and took a couple of steps toward the seats. He then fell to his knees near home plate and was consoled by teammate Jason Heyward and manager Joe Maddon.

Fans & players sat in stunned silence after little girl was hit by foul ball tonight at Minute Maid Park. The #Cubs’ batter Albert Almora Jr. was devastated & checked on her later. Word is she’s going to be ok but waiting to hear from @Astros. Photos via @AP_Images #abc13 pic.twitter.com/3En6XKiCSY — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) May 30, 2019

"Albert is an emotional young man with children, so that made it even more real to him," Maddon said. "I understood exactly what he was going through right there." It took several minutes for Almora, who appeared to be crying, to compose himself and continue the at-bat. Players from both teams appeared shaken up by the scene.



Almora still looked to be on the verge of tears after the game. He spoke haltingly as he described what happened and said he knew immediately as he looked into the stands that his ball had hit someone. "Just the way life is," he said. "As soon as I hit it, the first person I locked eyes on was her."

We wish her a speedy recovery.