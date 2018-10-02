Your Baby Could Be The Next Gerber Baby!

Gerber’s ninth annual Photo Search contest is on now!

October 2, 2018
You think you've got the cutest kid in the world? Prove it! Your child could be the next Gerber Baby!

According to KHOU, Monday marked the launch of Gerber’s ninth annual Photo Search contest which provides parents the opportunity to see their little one become Gerber’s 2019 Spokes-baby.

Last year, Georgia’s own Lucas Warren captured the hearts of millions when he became Gerber’s 2018 Spokesbaby. He also became the first Gerber baby with Down syndrome.

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 20, parents or legal guardians of children from birth to four-years-old can post a recent photo of their little one on Instagram using #GerberPhotoSearch2018 for a chance to have their child be the next ambassador for the brand. The winner will be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and the family will win the ultimate grand prize of $50,000.

Click HERE to enter!!

