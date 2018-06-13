Your Home Probably Needs Nine Repairs Right Now

Plus these are the ten repairs we are most likely to push off

June 13, 2018
According to a new survey at the New York Post, the average home needs nine different repairs right now. 33% of people have put off at least one of them for over a year!  Here are the 10 we're most likely to put off:

1.  Painting.

2.  Remodeling the bathroom.

3.  Installing new carpet.

4.  Landscaping projects.

5.  Remodeling the kitchen.

6.  Fixing the drywall.

7.  Fixing or replacing a door.

8.  Fixing or replacing a window.

9.  Floor repairs.

10.  Roof repairs. 

