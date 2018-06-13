Your Home Probably Needs Nine Repairs Right Now
Plus these are the ten repairs we are most likely to push off
June 13, 2018
According to a new survey at the New York Post, the average home needs nine different repairs right now. 33% of people have put off at least one of them for over a year! Here are the 10 we're most likely to put off:
1. Painting.
2. Remodeling the bathroom.
3. Installing new carpet.
4. Landscaping projects.
5. Remodeling the kitchen.
6. Fixing the drywall.
7. Fixing or replacing a door.
8. Fixing or replacing a window.
9. Floor repairs.
10. Roof repairs.