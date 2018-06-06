Your Own Personal Theme Restaurant

Sometimes, a really great idea comes up on the internet. Look no further than this tweet from a few days ago:

This is the greatest idea ever and I'd like to discuss franchise opportunities for Houston https://t.co/KJqON3SMyy — Geoff Sheen (@mrgeoffsheen) June 3, 2018

Geoff Sheen will be opening a franchise in Houston soon!

Sarah Pepper is going to open "Nothing on the Top Shelf". Since she's short, you can order anything you want. Just as long as it's not on the top shelf. Which means, "top-Shelf" alcohol will be moved to the bottom shelf.

Lauren Kelly would open up a luxurious coffee shop/spa. (the uber sanitary version, of course) How does "Mochas and Mani's" sound?

What would your franchise restaurant be called? What would be served?