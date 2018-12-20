The Most Popular Netflix Shows By State
By: Bradford Hornsby
The team over at HighSpeedInternet.com has put together a list of which Netflix shows are our the favorite in each state.
To do so, they compiled a list of 40 Netflix shows and processed them through Google Trends to determine the most-searched show in each state and the District of Columbia.
The top 5 show nationwide were 13 Reasons Why, The End of the F***king World, Daredevil, Orange is the New Black, and Stranger Things.
13 Reasons Why was top in 7 states (Connecticut, Illinois, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island) and The End of the F***king World topped in 6 states (Arizona, Iowa, Maine, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina).
One of the big outliers was Washington D.C., which had a 16-way tie for their favorite.
American Vandal
Arrested Development
Black Mirror
BoJack Horseman
Dear White People
GLOW
House of Cards
Jane the Virgin
Jessica Jones
Mad Men
Maniac
Queer Eye
Sense8
The Crown
The Good Place
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
See the map below and get the full methodology on HighSpeedInternet.com.
