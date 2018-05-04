Parents Are Very Upset About Son's Prom Night Hypnosis

It's every parents' worst nightmare. Someone is banging on your door and it's bad news about your child. That's exactly what happened to Elizabeth and Harrell Cox in Nebraska. Their son's prom date knocked on the door Sunday morning and said that their son was going in and out of consciousness after being hypnotized at prom.

ABC 13 had the story this morning and here's what their son Jailyn told the news, quote, "I don't really remember anything. Only thing I remember was when I woke up in middle of the hypnosis and then he put me back to sleep and I fell. That's all I remember".

The district says they are working with the family and the Police that the event was hosted by the school but not PUT ON by the school.