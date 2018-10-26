Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in November

Despite the falling temperatures, November is shaping up to be a hot month for fans of Netflix.

Whether it's movies or shows from the 80s, 90s, or 00s or can't-miss originals, the streaming service is going big this coming month.

Sixteen Candles, Bram Stoker's Dracula, and Sex and the City: The Movie highlight some of the biggest big screen additions in November. Of course, we're all kinds of hyped for the Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot later in the month and season six of House of Cards in just about a week. Here's a preview of what else you can expect:

Here's a complete list of what's hitting your preferred screen in November:

11/1/18:

Angela's Christmas - Netflix Original

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cape Fear

Children of Men

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloverfield

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo

Doctor Strange

Fair Game - Director's Cut

From Dusk Till Dawn

Jet Li's Fearless

Julie & Julia

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles Pt. 1

National Lampoon's Animal House

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow

Planet Hulk

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sixteen Candles

Stink!

The English Patient

The Judgement - Netflix Original

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

Transcendence

Vaya

11/2/18:

Brainchild - Netflix Original

House of Cards Season 6 - Netflix Original

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black - Netflix Original

The Holiday Calendar - Netflix Original

The Other Side of the Wind - Netflix Original

They'll Love Me When I'm Dead - Netflix Original

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 4 - Netflix Original

11/3/18:

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

11/4/18:

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Begins Oct. 28; Streaming Every Sunday) - Netflix Original

11/5/18:

Homecoming Season 1

John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons - Netflix Original

11/7/18:

Into the Forest

11/8/18:

The Sea of Trees

11/9/18:

Beat Bugs Season 3 - Netflix Original

La Reina del Flow - Netflix Original

Medal of Honor - Netflix Original

Outlaw King - Netflix Original

Spirit Riding Free Season 7 - Netflix Original

Super Drags - Netflix Original

The Great British Baking Show Collection 6 - Netflix Original

Treehouse Detectives Season 2 - Netflix Original

Westside - Netflix Original

11/12/18:

Green Room

11/13/18:

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin - Netflix Original

Oh My Ghost - Netflix Original

Warrior - Netflix Original

11/15/18:

May the Devil Take You - Netflix Original

The Crew - Netflix Original

11/16/18:

Cam - Netflix Original

Narcos: Mexico - Netflix Original

Ponysitters Club Season 2 - Netflix Original

Prince of Peoria - Netflix Original

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power - Netflix Original

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Netflix Original

The Break-Up

The Kominsky Method - Netflix Original

The Princess Switch - Netflix Original

11/18/18:

The Pixar Story

11/19/18:

The Last Kingdom Season 3 - Netflix Original

11/20/18:

Kulipari: Dream Walker - Netflix Original

Motown Magic - Netflix Original

Sabrina - Netflix Original

The Final Table - Netflix Original

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia - Netflix Original

11/21/18:

The Tribe - Netflix Original

11/22/18:

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet - Netflix Original

The Christmas Chronicles - Netflix Original

11/23/18:

Frontier Season 3 - Netflix Original

Fugitiva - Netflix Original

Sick Note Seasons 1-2 - Netflix Original

To Build or Not to Build Season 2

11/25/18:

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever

11/27/18:

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel - Netflix Original

11/29/18:

Pocoyo Season 4

11/30/18:

1983 - Netflix Original

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding - Netflix Original

Baby - Netflix Original

Death by Magic - Netflix Original

F is for Family Season 3 - Netflix Original

Happy as Lazzaro - Netflix Original

Rajma Chawal - Netflix Original

Spy Kids: Mission Critical Season 2 - Netflix Original

The World is Yours - Netflix Original

Tiempo compartido - Netflix Original

Check back to soon to find out when your favorites are leaving Netflix as well. Meantime, happy bingeing!