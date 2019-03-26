See Mandy Moore and Shane West's Adorable 'A Walk to Remember' Reunion

She celebrated her Hollywood Walk of Fame star

March 26, 2019

By Meredith Ganzman 

Mandy Moore’s Hollywood Walk of Fame reveal turned into an adorable reunion with one very memorable former co-star.

Shane West, who appeared opposite Mandy in 2002’s A Walk To Remember, surprised the This is Us star. It was a case of “opposites attract” during the filming of the screen adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks novel.

“I was trying to get you to listen to the Clash and the Ramones... You stuck to your Fleetwood Mac, always Fleetwood Mac,” West recalled.

The 40-year-old went on to praise the heart and talent Mandy’s shared with the business.

“This Is Us” actors Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley and Susan Kelechi Watson also came out to honor Moore’s achievement.

Mandy Moore

