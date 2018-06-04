Teacher's "Summer Packet" Has Gone Viral

It’s summertime and some kids have their summer assignments and usually, that’s books they need to read or other “summer pack” assignments for both students and parents. However, one Pensacola, Florida teacher is going viral with the assignments she sent her kids home with.

Betsy Eggart said she wanted to think “outside the box” when it comes to what kids and parents are doing over the summer and what she wants her kids to know when they come back next year.

She sent them home with a “non-summer packet”. Here are some of the items from her packet... Sit at the table and eat together. Really watch your child. Is he sitting on his knees, mouth wide open, food everywhere? This is how he looks in the cafeteria. Work on that."

"Don’t rush to the rescue. Hear me out. Our children need us. But they need us to let them learn to problem solve. If your child is in a situation that is frustrating, but not harmful (example: can’t put together a new toy, can’t open a Lunchable, can’t decide which color shirt to wear) let them work it out! It saves time and our nerves to just do it! But in the long run, it’s crippling our children of the basic and necessary skill to problem solve and think through an issue ... for themselves. Hang back ... just a bit. They’ll be OK!"

Now, will this be an official summer packet? We don’t know but if you want to download the packet you can online at teacherspayteachers.com for $1.