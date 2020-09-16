2020 In-Person Nutcracker Market at NRG Canceled

September 16, 2020
Wednesday morning's announcement from Houston Ballet:

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market has made the difficult decision to cancel this November’s in-person event at NRG due to ongoing concerns and restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Nutcracker Market, however, will go on as a virtual, month-long event. 

Full details on the cancellation, as well as the 2020 Virtual Nutcracker Market, are included in the press release below. Instructions for obtaining access to the Virtual Market will be announced via www.NutcrackerMarket.com and on Nutcracker Market’s social media channels in the next few weeks. 

 

