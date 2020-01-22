A Wedding Is Called Off When Their Parents Eloped Instead

A couple in western India was set to get married next month, after a year of planning their wedding. But they just had to call it off.

Why? It's because the groom's 48-year-old FATHER and the bride's 46-year-old MOTHER both VANISHED earlier this month.

And everyone's pretty sure they decided to ditch their current spouses and ELOPE

It turns out the groom's father and bride's mother actually knew each other growing up and had a childhood romance. So when their adult children decided to get married, they started spending more time together . . . and rekindled things.

Both families have filed missing person reports.

(Times of India)