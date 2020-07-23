Ambition Peaks at Age 33 . . . Here Are the Ten Most Common Goals We Have

Are you more driven now than when you were younger? A recent poll found the average person hits peak ambition at age 33.

The survey also looked at the most common goals we have in life. Some are big, and some are small. Here are the ten most common goals we have on any given day . . .

1. Save money.

2. Eat healthier.

3. Get in shape and exercise more.

4. Find ways to relax.

5. Drink more water.

6. Read more.

7. Visit a destination you've always wanted to go to.

8. More traveling in general.

9. Learn to go easier on yourself.

10. Pay off debt.

(The Sun)