DONATE BOOKS: Your donation can help build a Home Library for a child in need.

September 4, 2020
Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation- My Home Library
September 5th-September 11th
Mix 96.5 has teamed up with the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation's "My Home Library" to help build a home library for a child in need.
- There is 1 book for every 300 low-income households in Houston
- 1 out of 4 Houston 3rd graders do not meet reading standards
- 61% of low-income families have no books in their homes.
- Books are a luxury, many families cannot afford
- Your tax-deductible donation directly benefits economically disadvantaged children in Houston. For every $5 you donate, a child will receive a new book of his or her choice. A $30 donation provides a child with all 6 books on his or her wish list through My Home Library
Starting Tuesday Sept 8th, Donate by:
- Texting HTXREADS to 41444
- Or visit: https://www.bushhoustonliteracy.org/donate