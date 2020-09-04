DONATE BOOKS: Your donation can help build a Home Library for a child in need.

September 4, 2020
Jason Cage
The Jason Cage Show
A child reads a book with Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation
Categories: 
Cage Show

My Home Library Logo

Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation- My Home Library

September 5th-September 11th

 

Mix 96.5 has teamed up with the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation's "My Home Library" to help build a home library for a child in need.  

  • There is 1 book for every 300 low-income households in Houston
  • 1 out of 4 Houston 3rd graders do not meet reading standards
  • 61% of low-income families have no books in their homes.
  • Books are a luxury, many families cannot afford
  • Your tax-deductible donation directly benefits economically disadvantaged children in Houston. For every $5 you donate, a child will receive a new book of his or her choice. A $30 donation provides a child with all 6 books on his or her wish list through My Home Library

Starting Tuesday Sept 8th, Donate by:

Tags: 
Barbara Bush
literacy
my home library
book drive