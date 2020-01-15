Cops Bust a "Large Amish Party" and Make 38 Arrests

The cops in Indiana busted a, quote, "large Amish party" over the weekend . . . with more than 250 people.

Cops in LaGrange County, Indiana got several noise complaints about a party over the weekend, and upon arrival found many underage people hootin-n-hollarin and consuming booze. When the cops approached everyone scattered and I assume jumped into their buggies and tried to...floor it. They made 38 arrests, mostly for the underage drinking or contributing to the delinquency of a minor. No word on if any buggies were impounded.

