Cops Bust a "Large Amish Party" and Make 38 Arrests

January 15, 2020
Jason Cage
The Jason Cage Show
Amish hat
Categories: 
Cage Show

The cops in Indiana busted a, quote, "large Amish party" over the weekend . . . with more than 250 people. 

Cops in LaGrange County, Indiana got several noise complaints about a party over the weekend, and upon arrival found many underage people hootin-n-hollarin and consuming booze.  When the cops approached everyone scattered and I assume jumped into their buggies and tried to...floor it.  They made 38 arrests, mostly for the underage drinking or contributing to the delinquency of a minor.   No word on if any buggies were impounded.

(CBS 15 - Fort Wayne)  

 

Tags: 
cage show
cage page
jason cage