Coronavirus Insanity: Bars Serving Croutons, Cabbage vs. COVID, and More

Here's a fresh round-up of coronavirus insanity stories from around the web. . .

1. Bars in New York are trying to get around the new rule that they have to serve food with alcohol . . . by offering TINY portions. Pictures of dollar menus have been popping up from bars around New York, with items like chips . . . grapes . . . a single chicken wing . . . a handful of croutons . . . and nine French fries.

(It sounds like these menus don't actually meet the requirements to serve alcohol though.)

2. A restaurant in Michigan had to shut down for two days this month after a busboy said he tested positive just to get out of work for the day. It ended up costing the owners thousands of dollars.

3. A new study in France found the secret to beating the virus might be cabbage. There's a specific compound in our bodies that helps the virus spread, and the antioxidants in cabbage and cucumber might help.

4. A cricket match in England had a short delay on Sunday after a player spit on the ball to get a better grip, and the umpires had to disinfect it.

5. Are more people dropping acid because of the pandemic? A researcher at the University of Cincinnati says yes.

6. People are having to update their wardrobes, because they've gained so much weight in quarantine. A body-measuring app called Perfitly has seen a 20% jump in people updating their sizes. Which usually only happens after the holidays.

7. Icelandair almost laid off all of its flight attendants yesterday. They planned to have pilots fill in for them but called it off at the last second.

8. Is it realistic to expect kids to stay six feet apart if schools open up in the fall? A new poll asked 19,000 Americans . . . and less than one in five said yes.

9. Almost two-thirds of American workers now say their job will never be the same after the pandemic.

