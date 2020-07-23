Coronavirus Insanity: COVID vs. Flatulence, Virtual Cuddle Sessions, and More

1. A photo from Niagara Falls is going viral because it shows two tour boats. One operates out of Canada, and only a few people are on it. The other one operates on the U.S. side, and it's totally packed.

2. A woman at a Panera Bread in California refused to wear a mask. When other customers yelled at her, she blew in a guy's face, and claimed masks are pointless . . . because your pants don't keep the smell in when you pass gas. (Here's a picture that shows why she's wrong. The molecules in your smelly gas are MUCH smaller than a single coronavirus.)

3. A maskless Burger King customer in Illinois smashed a computer monitor . . . ruined a charity display . . . and threw a tape dispenser at one of the workers.

4. There's a big uproar in Colorado after the governor announced bars have to do the last call at 10:00 PM for the next month.

5. Texas has its first drive-thru strip club. Vivid Gentleman's Club in Houston installed a drive-thru stripper tent with food to go and a two-song limit.

6. Professional cuddlers are offering virtual snuggle sessions.

7. A student at the University of Georgia was taking an online exam when a meatball from her meatball sub landed on her keyboard and logged her out early. She ended up with 39% because of it, but her professor let her retake the test.

8. Museums around the world are taking part in something called the "Best Museum Bum" challenge. They take pictures of the sculptures' butts and post them online.

9. Will Halloween still happen? Only 27% of parents say they're planning to take their kids trick-or-treating this year.

10. A new report from Yelp says over 26,000 restaurants in the U.S. have closed down during the outbreak. And more than 15,000 of them closed for good.

11. California passed New York and now has the most confirmed cases of any state, with over 409,000. Here are the updated stats on coronavirus cases as of last night . . .