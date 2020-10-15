BREAKING: Daryl Morey stepping down as Houston Rockets general manager, reports say.

After well over a decade of serving as the general manager of the Houston Rockets, Daryl Morey is stepping down from that role, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The decision to walk away from the Rockets was reportedly '100 percent' Morey's, and he approached owner Tilman Fertitta about a potential split after the Rockets were eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals by the Los Angeles Lakers.

