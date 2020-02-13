Every State's Favorite Romantic Comedy

It's almost Valentine's Day, which is our annual reminder that EVERY couple is made up of one person who LOVES romantic comedies, and one person who . . . well . . . can suffer through them for a night or two.

Another site has done a rundown of the #1 romantic comedy in every state. As usual, this was done by compiling data from Google Trends

The results were all over the place, with some of the more popular ones being "Clueless", "Sixteen Candles", "His Girl Friday", "There's Something About Mary", "Say Anything", and "Pretty Woman".

Texas?? FIFTY FIRST DATES!

