There's a Calculator That Determines How Long It Takes Athletes to Earn Your Salary

Everyone knows that star athletes make ridiculous amounts of money. That fact alone won't make many people CRY.

However, there's a new online calculator that will show you how long it takes professional athletes to earn YOUR annual salary . . . and it definitely could bring tears to your eyes.

It's simple. You hit up the link, enter your currency of choice, then select an athlete from the list they provide and enter your salary.

Some of the options for athletes include . . . Tom Brady, LeBron James, Mike Trout, Tiger Woods, Alexander Ovechkin, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Serena Williams, and Simone Biles.

Let's say you make $40,000 a year, and you choose LeBron. Well, it takes him THREE-TENTHS OF A QUARTER on the court to earn what you make in a year. That also averages out to about 2.71 POINTS SCORED.

Or, if you choose Mike Trout and enter your baller salary as $100K, you'll find out he makes that in just 3.62 INNINGS . . . and roughly every 0.43 HITS.

(Play around with the calculator, here.)