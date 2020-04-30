WATCH: JP Saxe, Julia Michaels & Friends - If The World Was Ending (In Support of Doctors Without Borders)

Video of JP Saxe, Julia Michaels &amp; Friends - If The World Was Ending (In Support of Doctors Without Borders)

Toronto-born acclaimed singer-songwriter JP Saxe and GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Julia Michaels today released a new video of their heart-rending duet, “If The World Was Ending,” to help support the international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in its global response to COVID-19. MSF is caring for patients suffering from COVID-19, offering health education and mental health support, and providing training for vital infection control measures in health facilities around the world. JP, Julia, and Sony Music Entertainment will donate all proceeds from the video to Doctors Without Borders.

The video features GRAMMY® Award-winner Alessia Cara, two-time GRAMMY® Award-winner H.E.R, four-time GRAMMY® Award-winner Keith Urban, GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Kesha, Niall Horan, four-time GRAMMY® Award-winner Sam Smith, GRAMMY® Award-winner Anthony Ramos and more. The video also features five-time GRAMMY® Award-winner and producer of “If The World Was Ending,” FINNEAS. The song was originally written by JP and Julia following devastating earthquakes in Los Angeles last July. In the wake of the current global pandemic, the song’s powerfully relevant message resonated with both artists and their fans across the globe.

Below is the full list of artists featured in the video (in order of appearance):

H.E.R.

Niall Horan

Keith Urban

FINNEAS

Alessia Cara

Jason Derulo

Kesha

Zara Larsson

Kelsea Ballerini

Sam Smith

The Rose

Anthony Ramos

Pink Sweat$

Jordan Davis

Sasha Sloan

Anne-Marie

Noah Cyrus

Lindsey Stirling

Fletcher

Sabrina Carpenter

Evaluna Montaner

Camilo

Sam Nelson Harris (X Ambassadors)

Maeta

Mau y Ricky

Florida Georgia Line

Julia Michaels

JP Saxe