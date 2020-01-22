VIDEO: Police Looking for Man Living In Ceiling Of Grocery Store for Weeks

Living in a grocery store is my zombie apocalypse survival plan but one man decided to give it a go early by living in the rafters of a giant grocery store for weeks!

Employees at an Auburn, Washington grocery store have been working with police for weeks to capture a man that has been caught on store video lurking around the store wearing a mask and dressed in black. He has stolen numerous items since Christmas. It wasn't until an employee started hearing footsteps in the ceiling and spotted legs HANGING FROM THE ROOF in a supply closet that they realized the thief had never left! Police spent 4 hours searching the roof for the man. Although they found gloves and some clothing, they still haven't found the guy!