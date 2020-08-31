DONATE: Donation Drive to Assist Hurricane Laura Recovery

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced today the city is partnering with local businesses and organizations to collect supplies for residents recovering from Hurricane Laura.

The Mayor’s Health Equity Response (H.E.R) Task Force is working with Kroger President Joe Kelly, Gallery Furniture owner Jim McIngvale and the Relief Gang to coordinate "Houston's Paying It Forward" Hurricane Relief Response to Hurricane Laura.

All donated items will be sent to our neighbors in Port Arthur, Orange, and Beaumont, Texas as well as Sulphur and Lake Charles, Louisiana. The supplies will be distributed to residents trying to recover after their homes and personal belongings were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Laura.

The relief effort will accept donations beginning Tuesday, September 1st.

People can drop-off donations at the George R. Brown Convention Center and Gallery Furniture from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Kroger Stores will also have collection boxes at each of its locations.

Drop off locations:



George R. Brown Convention Center

Hall D off Chartres Street/Walker Street - Ground level

1001 Avenida de las Americas Drive

Houston, Texas 77010

Gallery Furniture

6006 North Freeway

Houston, Texas 77076

Kroger Store locations

Requested supplies:

Diapers

Cleaning supplies (especially with bleach)

Personal hygiene items

Nonperishable food

Bottled water

Pet food and supplies

“After Hurricane Harvey displaced many of our family and friends in 2017, people from other cities and states helped Houston recover by donating their time, money and supplies," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "Today, we are being called to action for our neighbors who were in the path of Hurricane Laura and are now experiencing great suffering and loss. We cannot sit idly by while they are in need."

OTHER MATERIALS:



On Tuesday and Wednesday (September 1st & 2nd), all five Sheriff’s Office substations will serve as collection sites for those able to donate water, non-perishable food, tarps, electrical generators, and other supplies that are in high demand in parts of Louisiana that were devastated by Hurricane Laura last week. The donation sites will be open both days from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the goal of making an initial delivery to those in need by the weekend.



The following supplies are in high demand and will be collected during this initial supply drive:



COVID-19 PROTECTION SUPPLIES

• Hand Sanitizer

• Facemasks



ROOFING SUPPLIES

• Roof Tarps: Water-resistant, reinforced, UV resistant, min. 20’x15’

• Lumber: 1x2 or 2x2 - 8’ or longer

• Galvanized Nails: 2 1/2”

• Deck Screws: 2 1/2” star head

• Button Cap Nails



ELECTRICAL SUPPLIES

• Portable Generators: 3kw to 5kw

• Empty Gas Containers: 1 to 5 gallons (must be clean)

• Generator Oil: 4-cycle 1-quart containers

• Outdoor Extension Cords: – 20’ to 50’ #10 or #12



FOOD & DRINK

• Non-Perishable Foods

• Water or Beverages: Must not require refrigeration

• Baby Food or Formula

•

HOUSEHOLD SUPPLIES

• Personal Hygiene: Liquid soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, combs, brushes, adult diapers

• Diapers & Baby Wipes

• Household Cleaning Supplies

• Trash Bags: Heavy-duty contractor bags 30 to 50 gallon

• Duct Tape

• Paper Goods: Plates, toilet paper, paper towels

• Plastic Cups & Dining Utensils

• First Aid Kits

• Topical Antibacterial Ointment

• Bandages & Band-Aids: Waterproof

• Mosquito Spray

• 3'x3' Cardboard Boxes or Plastic Tubs with Lids



PLEASE DO NOT SEND: Clothing, Perishable Food, or Furniture to these sites

Donation sites include:



Cypresswood Substation

6831 Cypresswood Drive

Spring, Texas 77379



Humble Substation

7900 Will Clayton Parkway

Humble, Texas 77338



Wallisville Substation

14350 Wallisville Road

Houston, Texas 77049



Clay Road Substation

16715 Clay Road

Houston, Texas 77084



Tomball Substation

23828 Tomball Parkway

Tomball, Texas 77375