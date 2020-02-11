The Majority of People Are Cheating on Their Partner . . . With Food

February 11, 2020
Jason Cage
The Jason Cage Show
Categories: 
Cage Show

Do you sometimes sneak around on your significant other to have a dirty, shameful, late-night meetup . . . with a chicken sandwich?

According to a new survey, the majority of Americans say they're cheating on their partner with FOOD.

71% of people say they sometimes secretly make unhealthy food choices behind their partner's back.  And 55% have hidden food from their partner somewhere in the house.

But as unhealthy as we are in secret, I guess we're just as unhealthy out in the open.  Because 68% of people say their partner has had a negative influence on their healthy eating habits. 

(Yahoo News)

Tags: 
cage show
jason cage
cage page