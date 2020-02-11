The Majority of People Are Cheating on Their Partner . . . With Food

Do you sometimes sneak around on your significant other to have a dirty, shameful, late-night meetup . . . with a chicken sandwich?

According to a new survey, the majority of Americans say they're cheating on their partner with FOOD.

71% of people say they sometimes secretly make unhealthy food choices behind their partner's back. And 55% have hidden food from their partner somewhere in the house.

But as unhealthy as we are in secret, I guess we're just as unhealthy out in the open. Because 68% of people say their partner has had a negative influence on their healthy eating habits.

