SNOW! May be in the forecast this weekend!

What?!?! Snow? Houston? Texas? Should you run out and grab your sleds and snowball buckets? Here is what we know about the weekend thanks to our friends at KHOU.

According to Blake Mathews:

" Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. It'll be a chilly day with highs only in the mid-50s.

Saturday: The same as today. Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: This is where things get interesting. Look for a disturbance to move into Texas causing a large shield of rain to break out. It should begin raining here in Houston in the wee-hours of the morning (2am) and will last al the way into Monday morning wee-hours. Don't expect much of a break. Sunday will be a cold, raw, wet day here with highs only in the mid-40s.

If there's any chance at all of wintry weather, it'll occur Sunday evening into Sunday night/Monday wee-hours. As of now, the best chance of a transition to all snow will be from Conroe northward. "

Everyone else, expect cold.....water.

More at KHOU