BREAKING: Texans fire Bill O'Brien After 0-4 start

October 5, 2020
Jason Cage
The Jason Cage Show
Houston Texans
Categories: 
Cage Show

BREAKING REPORT:  Texans fire Bill O'Brien

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have fired Coach and GM Bill O'Brien, according to multiple reports. 

The Texans are 0-4 this season with O'Brien calling plays. 

[khou>

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
bill o'brien
Texans