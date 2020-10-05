BREAKING: Texans fire Bill O'Brien After 0-4 start

BREAKING REPORT: Texans fire Bill O'Brien

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have fired Coach and GM Bill O'Brien, according to multiple reports.

The Texans are 0-4 this season with O'Brien calling plays.

[khou>

Associate HC Romeo Crennel, 73, is interim coach. He'll let OC Tim Kelly call plays again. O'Brien called plays in Sunday's loss to Minnesota. Anthony Weaver remains as the DC. Crennel was HC at Cleveland and KC. Firing O'Brien is the only thing that'll change until after season. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) October 5, 2020

Texans fire Bill O'Brien as head coach, general manager: reports https://t.co/BNOZNrzZOU pic.twitter.com/6dto6ss1Dd — SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) October 5, 2020