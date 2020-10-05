BID: Texans Gridiron Legends online auction for DePelchin Children's Center
October 5, 2020
To kick off the 2020 Gridiron Legends Golf Tournament, the Texans are hosting their first-ever Gridiron Legends Online Auction Oct 5th-20th! All proceeds from the auction will benefit DePelchin Children's Center. Now more than ever, the kids of DePelchin Children's Center need our support. Your generosity will make a difference in the lives of children and families throughout the Houston community.
- Auction includes exclusive experiences and autographed memorabilia such as:
- 2021 Texans VIP Gameday Experience
- Round of golf at Lochinvar with UT Legends Vince Young and Selvin Young
- Autographed JJ Watt Football
- Private fishing and hunting trips
- Wine Cellar
- VIP Rodeo experience
- All proceeds benefit DePelchin Children’s Center – the official charitable partner of the Texas Bowl
- Visit www.texasbowl.givesmart.com OR text “texasbowl” to 76278