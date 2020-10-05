BID: Texans Gridiron Legends online auction for DePelchin Children's Center

To kick off the 2020 Gridiron Legends Golf Tournament, the Texans are hosting their first-ever Gridiron Legends Online Auction Oct 5th-20th! All proceeds from the auction will benefit DePelchin Children's Center. Now more than ever, the kids of DePelchin Children's Center need our support. Your generosity will make a difference in the lives of children and families throughout the Houston community.

  • Auction includes exclusive experiences and autographed memorabilia such as:
    • 2021 Texans VIP Gameday Experience
    • Round of golf at Lochinvar with UT Legends Vince Young and Selvin Young
    • Autographed JJ Watt Football
    • Private fishing and hunting trips
    • Wine Cellar
    • VIP Rodeo experience
  • All proceeds benefit DePelchin Children’s Center – the official charitable partner of the Texas Bowl
  • Visit www.texasbowl.givesmart.com OR text “texasbowl” to 76278
