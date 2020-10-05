BID: Texans Gridiron Legends online auction for DePelchin Children's Center

To kick off the 2020 Gridiron Legends Golf Tournament, the Texans are hosting their first-ever Gridiron Legends Online Auction Oct 5th-20th! All proceeds from the auction will benefit DePelchin Children's Center. Now more than ever, the kids of DePelchin Children's Center need our support. Your generosity will make a difference in the lives of children and families throughout the Houston community.

Auction includes exclusive experiences and autographed memorabilia such as: 2021 Texans VIP Gameday Experience Round of golf at Lochinvar with UT Legends Vince Young and Selvin Young Autographed JJ Watt Football Private fishing and hunting trips Wine Cellar VIP Rodeo experience

All proceeds benefit DePelchin Children’s Center – the official charitable partner of the Texas Bowl

Visit www.texasbowl.givesmart.com OR text “texasbowl” to 76278