The Boat from "Jaws" Is Being Rebuilt to Study Sharks

Remember the Orca? That was the boat that Brody, Hooper, and Quint took out on the ocean to kill the great white shark in "Jaws". The shark DESTROYED the boat before he got blown up, but now it's coming back.

The Orca is being rebuilt from scratch, under the supervision of the people who designed the original . . . and it'll be used not for killing, but for conserving.

And it's all being filmed for a new documentary called "Return of the Orca".

According to a press release, the Orca's new mission will be, quote, "researching marine life and helping people better understand the varieties of shark species in the area around Martha's Vineyard including great white sharks."

