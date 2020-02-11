The Internet Figured Out the Top Noises That Makes Us Cringe

"Nails on a chalkboard" is the classic sound everyone hates. But when's the last time you even SAW a chalkboard? Someone on Reddit asked people to name more common sounds that make them cringe.

Here are ten that stood out . . .

1. Other people's mouth noises. Like loud chewing, sucking, or snapping gum.

2. Hearing your dog or cat puking.

3. Utensils scraping on a plate, or across your teeth.

4. A balloon being rubbed.

5. A dog licking itself.

6. An old pencil eraser that's so worn down, it squeaks.

7. Smoke alarms.

8. The default ring tone on your phone.

9. Styrofoam rubbing across more Styrofoam.

10. The sound a leather chair makes when you move around on it, because it sounds like you passed gas.

