Tropical Storm Beta Updates

Residents along the Gulf coast are keeping a very close eye on Tropical Storm Beta.

Key messages from the National Hurricane Center (10 a.m. Sun.)



1. The expected slow motion of Beta will produce a long duration rainfall event from the middle Texas coast to southern Louisiana. Flash, urban, and river flooding is likely. Rainfall will then spread northward into the lower Mississippi River Valley by mid-week where flash, urban, and river flooding is possible.



2. There is the danger of life-threatening storm surge near times of high tide through Tuesday along portions of the Texas and Louisiana coasts within the storm surge warning areas. Residents in these areas should follow the advice given by local officials.

3. Tropical-storm-force winds are occurring along portions of the northwestern Gulf Coast within the tropical storm warning area in Louisiana. These winds will spread westward to the Texas coast later today and Monday.

The current forecast has it reaching the Texas coast early Monday evening into Tuesday morning and then moving parallel to the coast through Wednesday night.

The Houston area is on the dirty side for much of that time, meaning we'll get the brunt of it the storm as the onshore flow will bring moisture off the Gulf, giving us rain and wind. Although, if you live by the coast, you’ll be more impacted.

That's why some cities and counties are preparing early.

VOLUNTARY EVACUATIONS

City of Galveston: City of Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown has issued a voluntary evacuation of the West End (west of the Seawall) and low-lying areas of the island. The voluntary evacuation will go into effect beginning 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020. Read more.

Galveston Ferry services were suspended early Sunday due to high tide conditions. City officials continue to monitor weather conditions, and they said service will resume as soon as possible.

Galveston County: A voluntary evacuation has been issued for residents on the Bolivar Peninsula.The voluntary evacuation is for residents in zip codes 77623, 77617, and 77650. It began at 9 a.m. Saturday and runs through Thursday at noon. Read more. TxDOT’s Galveston-Bolivar Ferry Office may need to periodically pause ferry service starting as early as Saturday afternoon due to rising water levels and high winds along the Texas coast.

Seabrook: The Seabrook mayor has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents and businesses in low-lying areas, specifically lower Todville from Red Bluff south to SH 146 and Baywood Drive. Read more.

Brazoria County: Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta has issued a voluntary evacuation for low-lying coastal areas outside the protection levee, effective September 19, at 4 p.m. Those along the coast need to be prepared and have a plan if conditions worsen. At 6 p.m., Sept. 19, beaches will be closed to vehicular traffic due to current high tides and impending storm surge from Tropical Storm Beta.

Chambers County: A voluntary evacuation is being recommended for residents living in flood-prone and low-lying areas starting Saturday. Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia said those residents whose homes have been affected in past high rain or high storm surge events should consider moving to higher ground.

Matagorda County: The Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center has issued a voluntary evacuation recommendation for the community of Sargent, the township of Matagorda, and the bayfront area of the city of Palacios. The areas that normally have problems with a strong south wind and high tides will be prone to damage. Adding to the concern is the prediction of heavy rains over an extended period, in fact over the next few days.

Tropical Storm Beta is edging closer to the Texas Gulf Coast. There are certain things you should do to make sure you're prepared and your family stays safe.

It all starts with an emergency kit.

Emergency Kit

After an emergency, like a hurricane, it's best for families to prepare a collection of basic items that households may need in the event of an emergency.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends collecting the following items to make an emergency kit:

Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Make a Family Emergency Plan

NOAA and the Federal Emergency Management Agency suggests families and close friends make a "Family Emergency Plan" to decide the best way to get in contact with one another during and after an emergency. Households should make a plan to know where to go and what to do in an emergency.

NOAA said the community should also follow instructions issued by local officials and leave immediately if ordered.

Know the Evacuation Routes

Before an evacuation, residents should know the best routes to safely get out of an area.

Ready.gov suggests:

Identify several places to go in an emergency such as a friend’s home in another town or a motel. Choose destinations in different directions so that you have options during an emergency.

If needed, identify a place to stay that will accept pets. Most public shelters allow only service animals.

Be familiar with alternate routes and other means of transportation out of your area.

Always follow the instructions of local officials and remember that your evacuation route may be on foot depending on the type of disaster.

Secure the Home

The National Weather Service suggests residents should prepare their homes before a storm hits.

The best course of action is to cover all of the home's windows with permanent storm shutters or board up windows with 5/8 inch exterior grade or marine plywood, built to fit, and ready to install.

Organizations recommend homeowners purchase the supplies before the hurricane season rather than waiting for the pre-storm rush.

NOAA also suggests:

Keep trees around a home trimmed well before a storm to prevent damage from broken branches

Bring loose outdoor items (like patio furniture) inside so they can't blow around and cause damage during a storm

Secure all doors properly

Move cars inside a garage to another secure location

Learn Hurricane Hazards

The biggest safety hazards from tropical cyclones -- which include tropical depressions, tropical storms, and hurricanes -- are storm surge flooding, inland flooding from heavy rains, destructive winds, tornadoes, and high surf and rip currents, according to the National Weather Service.

Storm surge is the abnormal rise of water generated by a storm's winds. This hazard is historically the leading cause of hurricane-related deaths in the United States. Storm surge and large battering waves can result in a large loss of life and cause massive destruction along the coast.

Storm surge can travel several miles inland, especially along bays, rivers, and estuaries.

Flooding from heavy rains is the second leading cause of fatalities from landfalling tropical cyclones. Widespread torrential rains associated with these storms often cause flooding hundreds of miles inland. This flooding can persist for several days after a storm has dissipated.

Winds from a hurricane can destroy buildings and manufactured homes. Signs, roofing material, and other items left outside can become flying missiles during hurricanes.

Tornadoes can accompany landfalling tropical cyclones. These tornadoes typically occur in rain bands well away from the center of the storm.

Dangerous waves produced by a tropical cyclone's strong winds can pose a significant hazard to coastal residents and mariners. These waves can cause deadly rip currents, significant beach erosion, and damage to structures along the coastline, even when the storm is more than a 1,000 miles offshore.

COVID-19 Personal Safety

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued steps for community members to take to stay safe during an emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency suggests:

If someone must go to a community or group shelter remember to follow the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for protecting yourself and family from COVID-19.

Be prepared to take cleaning items like soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, or general household cleaning supplies to disinfect surfaces you may need to touch regularly.

Maintain at least 6 feet between you and persons not part of your immediate family while at the shelter (by avoiding crowds or gathering in groups) as much as possible.

Anyone over 2 years old should use a cloth face covering while at these facilities.

Only use generators outdoors and away from windows.

