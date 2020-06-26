Virtual Pride Celebration Rally and March at on June 27

UPDATE: Rally CANCELED. To be Livestreamed at 11am on PrideHouston.org

From the Pride Houston Press Release:

HOUSTON:

For over forty years, Pride Houston, Inc. has been an institution in Houston’s LGBTQIA+

community. Now, in 2020 it is an institution led by a diverse board of directors and

production team. This team, this board, our volunteers, and every member of our

community are affected by the racial injustices not only in the abstract but personally as it

continues to happen here in the streets of our own city and beyond. We are vigilantly

aware that our own ability to celebrate our Pride and our progress as LGBTQIA+ people

cannot be taken for granted when protesters of similar and related movements, such as the

Black Lives Matter movement, take to the streets. It is with a determined mind that we at

Pride Houston, Inc. have decided that this year’s Pride Celebration will be a rally and

march at Houston City Hall on June 27, 2020. We stand in solidarity with the Black Lives

Matter movement and to recognize that Pride is not colorblind to the brutality of the world

we are living in today.



“The task at hand is not only an issue for Black Lives but for everyone including the

LGBTQIA community,” said Shannon Baldwin, Harris County Judge. “Black Lives are

entitled to a seat at the table, to eat well and to breathe! Black Lives Matter!”

Pride Houston, Inc. is aware of our responsibility not only to the intersecting Black and

Brown people of our community, but also to all Black and Brown people throughout the

world. In fact, the very movement that spawned our ability to celebrate Pride and one of

our nation’s most notorious displays of protest took place outside the Stonewall Inn fiftyone

years ago. The Stonewall Riots were the result of the resilience of the Black LGBTQIA+

community. We thank the many queer and transgender people of color who have led the

uphill battle over the decades. It is because of their fearlessness and resilience in the face

of such violent adversity and police brutality that we are able to not only celebrate our

Pride every June at Stonewall’s anniversary, but to continue our fight for progress every

single day of the year.



“The George Floyd murder met us at a time where we as a community fully understand

that All Black Lives Matter. Thus, the Black Lives Matter movement is also an LGBTQ

movement. Our legacy of Stonewall reminds us that great change comes at a cost,” said

Harrison Guy, Chair Emeritus, Mayor Sylvester Turner’s LGBTQ Advisory Board.

“Now it is time to take a stand and fight AGAIN against the homophobia, against the

racism and against the cruel and illegal structures of power that discriminate against queer

people and against people of color,” said Lo Roberts, President & CEO Pride Houston, Inc.

Our organization’s logo has been revamped to not only include the traditional Pride

rainbow, but a rainbow that includes black and brown stripes, as well as the blue, pink,

and white stripes representative of our trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming

siblings.



We welcome all Houstonians and city officials to join us in this rally to show solidarity and

incite change. Our own fight for equality — one that still requires a tireless fight every day

— began with assembly and protests. We will overcome and succeed as a community, as a

family that stands together, queer, black, ally, trans, gender non-conforming, immigrants,

all united. Our voices are louder together. Together we march to raise the voices of the

queer community. And together we march to say BLACK LIVES MATTER and BLACK

TRANS LIVES MATTER!