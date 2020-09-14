THANK YOU: We Raised $70,000 Worth of Books For Kids

September 14, 2020
THANK YOU SO MUCH for all who donated to our effort of buying books for low-income children alongside the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation.  Sept 1st-4th we asked for cash donations.  Our fundraising efforts last week yielded $66,551 for the My Home Library Campaign.  With that money, 2,218 kids will get six books that they chose, to take home as their very own.  This will make a tremendous difference in over TWO THOUSAND kids’ lives.

Again from all of us, THANK YOU!

