10 Drive-Thru Polling Sites For Harris County
October 12, 2020
Here's where you can vote from the comfort of your car starting Oct. 13:
List courtesy Chron.com
HCC West Loop South, 5601 West Loop South
NRG Arena, 1 NRG Parkway
Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church, 2025 West 11th St.
Toyota Center, 1510 Polk St.
Kingdom Builders Center, 6011 West Orem Drive
Houston Community College Alief Center, 13803 Bissonnet St.
Houston Food Bank, 535 Portwall St.
John Phelps Courthouse, 101 South Richey St., Pasadena
Fallbrook Church, 12512 Walters Road
Humble Civic Center, 8233 Will Clayton Parkway, Humble