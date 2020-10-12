10 Drive-Thru Polling Sites For Harris County

Here's where you can vote from the comfort of your car starting Oct. 13:

List courtesy Chron.com

HCC West Loop South, 5601 West Loop South

NRG Arena, 1 NRG Parkway

Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church, 2025 West 11th St.

Toyota Center, 1510 Polk St.

Kingdom Builders Center, 6011 West Orem Drive

Houston Community College Alief Center, 13803 Bissonnet St.

Houston Food Bank, 535 Portwall St.

John Phelps Courthouse, 101 South Richey St., Pasadena

Fallbrook Church, 12512 Walters Road

Humble Civic Center, 8233 Will Clayton Parkway, Humble