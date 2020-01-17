96 Second News

If you're a big fan of Chick-Fil-A, then make sure you download their mobile app! Chick-Fil-A is giving away a free 8-piece chicken nugget OR a kale salad to their customers that either create, or log into their existing Chick-Fil-A account on their app. You have to do it before January 31st!

The Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon are both taking place this Sunday! For a complete list of all the road closures scheduled to happen at 6am, and a list of the best places to watch the runners, click here: https://abc13.com/2922882/

Dads, where do you hide in your house when you need some alone time? A new study found that on average, dads will spend 7 hours a year hiding from their families in the bathroom.

Demi Lovato has officially been announced as a performer at the 2020 Grammys taking place on January 26th. This is a big performance for Demi, it's her first performance since her 2018 overdose. Other performers for the night include the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, and Billie Ellish.

Yelp has revealed the list of America's Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020. Local restaurant "Craft Pita" located in the Galleria came in at number 22. Coming in at number one was Shawarma Guys located in San Diego. To see the complete list of restaurants, click here: https://blog.yelp.com/2020/01/yelps-top-100-places-to-eat-2020