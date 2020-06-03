96 Second News

June 3, 2020
60,000 people showed up yesterday for the March to honor George Floyd that started at Discovery Green. In fact, there were so many people that not everyone made it to City Hall in time for hte ralle and Houston police officers kneeled with those that attended.

Hurricane Season is here and to start it off Tropical Storm Cristobal is slowing moving to the norther Gulf.

Fans of Tigert King are FURIOUS beacuse Carole Baskin was given her control of Joe Exotics' 16 acre animal park and the cats inside. Joe is now serving 22 years in prison and if you don't know at all what we are talking about, watch Tiger King on Netflix.

If your hair is turning grey, science says that it is YOUR fault! Turns out grey patches coincide with stress in your life and if you get that stress out of your life, your hair color may come back!

 

 

