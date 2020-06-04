96 Second News

June 4, 2020
Gov. Abbot announced PHASE 3 yesterday of opening businesses in Texas. That means most business will be allowed to open at 50% of their capacity. Those businesses include gyms, bars and indoor wedding venues.

George Floyd’s public viewing is set for Monday, June 8th from noon to 6pm at the Fountain of Praise.

Back in the day you may have paid $1 for an overdue library book but one woman just paid $345.14 and she now holds the world record!!! Yes, that's a record.

The new panic buy is now bikes.

It's happening! Disney has announced they will start their phased reopening in Jully. There will be temperature checks, required mask, no excessive talking and NO screaming on the rides. Also, the Storm Troopers will be enforcing this!

