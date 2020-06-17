96 Seconds News

Pillsbury just released a new ready to eat snack bar that comes in brownie and birthday cake!

Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the 2020 Emmys on September 20th! Whether that’s in person or virtually, he’ll be there!

Texas has set another record high for covid cases this week with over 4,000 cases. While we still have plenty of room in our hospitals, reports say that some Houston hospitals are being overwhelmed with the amount of cases.

Gwen Stefani is coming back to The Voice! She is taking the place of Nick Jonas and will coach alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson.

There is a new dating app out called “Dig” that was created to connect dog people with dog people! The creators say they know how upsetting it can be when that special someone isn’t as into your dog as you are, so this is a site for all people who will obsess over your dog the way you’d like them to.