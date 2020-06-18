96 Second News

Do your kids use devices alot?

How often as a parent are you telling your kids to get off their devices? The average answer is 7 times per day. Most families agree that their family needs a digital detox this summer after quarantine.

Jones Soda Houston:

Have you ever tried the soda brand “Jones?” They are notorious for having collectible bottle labels and have chosen artwork from a local Houston girl to print her art on 40,000 bottles! Her name is Alexandria Applegate and she made chalk art in her neighborhood that said “we’re all in this together.”

If you and your spouse have a pet, maybe you can relate to this list. The most common arguments that couples have about their dog. Who has to walk them, pick up their poop, one person is giving them too many treats, tracking dirt into the house, and not wanting to walk the dog together as a couple.

Thank you HALL MARK

It's that time again where Hallmark announce their Christmas in July lineup! https://t.co/5afpyTK2wF pic.twitter.com/4T0l1grGOz — UnderTheXmasTree (@underxmastree) June 18, 2020

Need some happy in your life? Hallmark has your back! They are hosting a Christmas in July movie marathon and it’s just what we need. It starts on July 10th and is 17 days long!

If you and your spouse have a pet, maybe you can relate to this list. The most common arguments that couples have about their dog. Who has to walk them, pick up their poop, one person is giving them too many treats, tracking dirt into the house, and not wanting to walk the dog together as a couple. Do you argue about this?