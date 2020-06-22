96 Second News

From here on out, when you go to the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center to donate blood, they will automatically test you for COVID antibodies for free!!

Effective today there is a mandatory mask order in Harris County. Businesses in Harris County that provide goods and services to the public must require employees and customers to wear masks. The order is not set to expire until 11:59pm on Tuesday June 30th.

The new buying trend going up during the pandemic is Fireworks! Since so many communities have cancelled their firework displays, sales for fireworks are going up.

2 Houston bars had their permits suspended for 30 days for not following the social distancing rules. Undercover guests said they were not following protocol and Handlebar and BARge 25 have been suspended. 12 bars total in the state of Texas have been suspended.

Are you a cat or a dog person? A new study found that for women, being a cat lover makes men less attractive. Men holding cats were considered “less masculine and less dateable”.

Are you a reader? 27% of adults say they haven’t read a single book in the last year.

The Air Force just made history by becoming the first military service to pick a woman as its top enlisted leader. Her title is Chief Master Sgt. JoAnne S. Bass! This is the second time the Air Force is making history just this month. Two weeks ago the Senate confirmed that Gen. Charles Q. Brown will be the next Air Force chief of staff as the first African American to lead a US military service.