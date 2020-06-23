96 Second News

June 23, 2020
Disney just released their 2020 rainbow collection in celebration of pride month! From ears, to plushes, keychains, and tshirts, you can celebrate pride right!

If you had to guess, how much do you think it would cost in total to raise a child? $252,000! That's about $14,000 a year until they turn 18, and then you have college!

Post Malone just won the quarantine hair cut challenge by shaving his entire head, and then getting a tattoo of a skeleton on his head.

I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool. Spread your heart as much as you can. A little love goes farther than you think. Stay strong, and keep kicking ass. Love, Austin

A post shared by @ postmalone on

 

Katy ISD is asking for the input of parents when it comes to schools reopening in the fall. They’re asking parents to take a survey to see whether they would rather continue teaching at home with the COVID cases continuing to grow.

 

 

Pull out those 2020 bingo cards… who had Saharan dust plume? Anybody? There is a giant one traveling to the US right now and heading to the Gulf Coast this week. It’s supposed to bring hazy skies and some breathing issues for those with asthma. But the good news is the sunsets are supposed to be gorgeous! Lucky for us, Texas and Florida are supposed to get the best of the beautiful skies this week.

