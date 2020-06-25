96 Second News

Are you interested in becoming a contact tracer? A researcher at George Washington University built a model to help the US figure out how many contact tracers we would realistically need to be able to stay open and he estimated that Texas could use about 19,000. Gov Abbott’s original number was 4,000.

The last thing you’d ever want, is to publicly be put on the board of shame. Mayor Turner is considering creating the board of shame to identify businesses and bars that are violating guidelines and the mask order.

Billie Eilish just unfollowed everyone on social media. No one is sure why, but luckily she still has her 64 million followers!

Bun B posted on social media to share that his son has tested positive for COVID, and he has a 4 day old baby! Their baby is now staying with Bun B at less than a week old to protect them.

