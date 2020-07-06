96 Second News

For those of you who are terrified of the COVID nasal swab test, there is a new testing site in Houston called the Bloom COVID testing center that is using salvia instead! It’s located across the highway from NRG in the old Sam’s parking lot. Their hope is to be able to test 2,000 people per day.

Niche has reviewed and ranked the best places in America to live and The Woodlands have ranked #2!!

Kanye West announced over the weekend that he’s running for President this year. He tweeted, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ! #2020VISION” Elon Musk tweeted back his support.

NASA teamed up with a cologne company to create a scent that supposedly smells like space. So if your partner is really into a mix of gunpowder, seared steak, raspberries, and rum, you need the new space cologne.

Parents really seem to be ready to get their kids back to school in the fall. About ⅔ of parents say they will send their kids to school again with no issues.

People always make fun of those driving with face masks, but according to Gov. Abbott’s executive order put into place last friday, you should be wearing a mask while driving unless alone, or with people who live in your household.

Joey Chesnut broke the world record at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest this year by eating 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. It is the 13th time he’s won the contest, which is more than any previous contestant.

How long does it normally take you to get ready in the morning? Since the pandemic, almost half of us are rolling out of bed less than 10 minutes before needing to start work.

Infectious disease experts have compiled a list of activities and ranked them on how dangerous or likely you are to get the virus. The lowest risk activities are obviously staying home, biking, takeout, groceries, and socially distant picnics. The highest risk activities are contact sports bars and nightclubs, public transportation, planes, concerts, movie theaters, and indoor parties. Somewhere in the middle is ubers, doctor appointments, gyms, museums, and working in an office.

Your dog is older than you think! We’ve always believed that multiplying a dog’s age by 7 will tell us how old they are, but apparently that’s wrong! Experts say that by the time your dog is 2, they’re already at 40 years old in human years. At 4, they’re about 55, and then they just become senior citizens.

Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine say that there is a new mutated strain of the coronavirus going around that is transmitted a lot more easily than the previous strain. The good news for now, is that it doesn't appear to be any more severe than the previous strain.