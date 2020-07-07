96 Second News

Niche has reviewed and ranked the best places in America to live and The Woodlands have ranked #2!!

Parents really seem to be ready to get their kids back to school in the fall. About ⅔ of parents say they will send their kids to school again with no issues.

How long does it normally take you to get ready in the morning? Since the pandemic, almost half of us are rolling out of bed less than 10 minutes before needing to start work.

Your dog is older than you think! We’ve always believed that multiplying a dog’s age by 7 will tell us how old they are, but apparently that’s wrong! Experts say that by the time your dog is 2, they’re already at 40 years old in human years. At 4, they’re about 55, and then they just become senior citizens.

Taylor Swift fans are going crazy over Kanye West announcing he is running for president in 2020. Fans now want her to run against him, with Selena Gomez as Vice President.

Even though we’re only half way through the year, Global Language Monitor has revealed that the word “Covid” has already emerged as the top word of the year. As a matter of fact, it totally took up the top 5 with “Covid-19” being second, and then Coronavirus, corona, and face mask.

Gigi Hadid clapped back at an article written on Twitter that accused her of trying to disguise her pregnancy. She tweeted back telling them “Will be proud and happy to share insight when I feel like it, thanks.”

Disguise ....? -- I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories- not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share “insight” when I feel like it, thanks. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) July 5, 2020

If you spent a little too much time outside over the 4th of July weekend, and need some help healing that sunburn, 2 dermatologists have revealed the best way to help. You should take a pain reliever like ibuprofen right after getting burned, and then apply cold milk to your skin. The other option is applying hydrocortisone cream 2 or 3 times a day for up to a week.

The Astros have released their 60 game season schedule with their first game on July 24th vs the Seattle Mariners at home! This year is the latest start date for any season in MLB history.

Pat Mahomes just signed a 10-year extension to stay with the Kansas City Chiefs worth $500 million.

Johnson’s Baby did a survey of parents that showed 75% of parents believe they have a stronger relationship with their kids now since lockdown.