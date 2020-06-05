96 Second News

Imagine taking a break from the world and coming back after 75 days and tweeting. "Did I miss anything".

Daniel Thorson went into a silent retreat in mid-March, meditating through 75 #coronavirus news cycles, Boris Johnson’s hospitalization, social distancing and sourdough starter. Now he’s catching up. https://t.co/zYzYAOd1VP — Donald R. Winslow (@donaldrwinslow) June 3, 2020

It's NATIONAL DONUT DAY! So you can go by Krispy Kreme today and get a free donut and you can pick which one you want, glazed, Boston cream, chocolate frosted, jelly and chocolate cake.

Forbes released it's annual 100 highest paid celebrities and Kylie Jenner is at the top she made $590 million dollars last year.

Some good news. A woman in the UK who is 104-years-old just BEAT COVID 19 in just 10 days! She says her secret is champagne and cheers.

If you’re looking for something to do over the weekend with your family, here are some places around Houston that have officially opened up! Big Rivers Waterpark, the Children’s Museum of Houston, The FOMO Factory, and of course the Houston Zoo.