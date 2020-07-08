96 Second News

Niche has reviewed and ranked the best places in America to live and The Woodlands have ranked #2!!

How long does it normally take you to get ready in the morning? Since the pandemic, almost half of us are rolling out of bed less than 10 minutes before needing to start work.

Even though we’re only half way through the year, Global Language Monitor has revealed that the word “Covid” has already emerged as the top word of the year. As a matter of fact, it totally took up the top 5 with “Covid-19” being second, and then Coronavirus, corona, and face mask.

If your wondering if the weight you put on during quarantine is normal or not, know that the average american gained 16 pounds during quarantine.

Trader Joe’s is releasing a brand new beer called “Cookie Butter Beer” that’s set to hit stores in September with 9.5% ABV.

Do you think that money can buy happiness? A new study shows that over the last few decades the thought has changed, and now financial success is linked to happiness.

Guinness is not letting any of its beer go to waste. They sent their unused kegs of beer to Christmas tree farms in Ireland to use as fertilizer!

OKCupid is one of the first dating apps to allow all of their users to share their pronouns, regardless of their gender or orientation.

Tiffany Haddish just shaved her head because “She just wants to be able to feel her scalp.” She shared the look on her Instagram Live. She says she feels totally free to focus on her passion projects!

Is your dog experiencing some separation anxiety since lockdown has been lifted? Experts say the best way to help them is to tire them out emotionally and physically before leaving them. Try freezing a kong ball with a treat. And ease into the amount of time you leave them for if you can.

The Texas Education Agency has announced some guidelines for students returning to schools next year that include face masks for everyone inside and screenings. Parents will be allowed to choose at home learning at any time. They are going to be providing the schools with PPE, free online learning materials, training for the teachers, and reimbursement for COVID related costs.

You may know that Billie Eilish was a GIANT Justin Bieber fan when she was younger. But did you know that her mom actually considered sending her to therapy over it? Her mom said in a recent podcast episode that his songs and music videos would send her into giant crying fits, “We did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber.”