96 Second News

Parents face about 34 tough decisions each week in the first year of a child’s life. That’s over 1,700 decisions before they even turn one. Moms and dads say the hardest decision parents face in the first year is picking out the name and breastfeeding.

It’s time to get a dog for your family! A new study shows that dogs help boost preschool age kids social and emotional development. Kids who play with their dogs are more likely to be good sharers.

Kanye shared that he is still planning on running for president with Elon Musk. He said that he will not be running as a democrat or rebulican, but instead the “Birthday Party, because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.”

Demi Lovato is encouraging her followers to continue taking action for racial justice and COVID relief efforts by auctioning off items from her closet!! She’s asking you to take different actions to earn points, or entries for an item. The more tasks you complete, like signing petitions and sharing resources, the higher chance of winning you have.

Texas is currently the 11th most active hotspot for corona in the world right now.

Whataburger is getting a makeover! The food is staying the same, but the recognizable A-Frame shape of the buildings will be going away. The new buildings are being built more modern.

Baby Yoda cereal is coming!! General Mills is selling cereal with Baby Yoda shaped marshmallows, only sold at Sam’s Club right now.

Harry Styles voiced a bedtime story for the “Calm” app to help put you to sleep… or whenever.

If you’re a parent of a pre teen, ask them to show you what it looks like to be on the phone. There is a new trend going around on Tik Tok and kids these days don’t use their