96 Second News

Demi Lovato is encouraging her followers to continue taking action for racial justice and COVID relief efforts by auctioning off items from her closet!! She’s asking you to take different actions to earn points, or entries for an item. The more tasks you complete, like signing petitions and sharing resources, the higher chance of winning you have.

It’s scientifically proven that being near water makes us happy. Whether it’s the ocean, a lake, or ever fountains, they’re called “blue spaces” that boosts our mood.

Women spend about 2 hours a day feeling worried or stressed. Most of the time is spent worrying about other people instead of themselves! Men only spend an hour and a half worrying.

Lay’s has announced that they are releasing 5 new chip flavors all inspired by dinner foods: Kettle Cooked New York Style Pizza, Nashville Hot Chicken, Philly Cheesesteak, Wavy Carnitas Street Tact, and CHile Relleno. They hit stores on July 13th for a limited time.

It’s time to get a dog for your family! A new study shows that dogs help boost preschool age kids social and emotional development. Kids who play with their dogs are more likely to be good sharers.

Houston’s own Simone Biles and her boyfriend have called it quits after 3 years together! Stacey Ervin Jr.

We are saying prayers today that answers are found regarding Naya Rivera’s disappearance. The Glee actor had rented a boat with her 4 year old son and never made it back. Her son was found drifting alone a few hours later and said she had gone for a swim. We hope she is found safely!

Mark your calenders! The MLB released the start date of the 2021 season on April 1st, and all teams will play their first game on the same day for the first time since 1968. Something to look forward to!

The average American has spent 172 hours of the pandemic drunk.

A Houston arrest is going viral online! Police went to arrest a man in a gas station who was threatening people and they asked members of the community to assist them in the arrest. The video shows how awesome it is when cops and the community work together!